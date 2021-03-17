New Delhi, March 17: A 45-year-old woman was shot dead on Wednesday by two unidentified persons in Majnu ka Tila area in North Delhi, police said.

The deceased identified as Meena Tamang, a Nepal national was cleaning her shop when two bike-borne assailants fired at her, Delhi Police said. The deceased was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Rajasthan Horror: 5-Month-Pregnant Woman Shot Dead Allegedly by Her Brother-In-Law in Sri Ganganagar.

The police are searching the area for CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.