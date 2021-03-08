Jaipur, March 8: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was alledgely shot dead by her brother-in-law in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Sunday after she refused to get sexually involved with the accused. As per report, the deceased was married in May last year and soon after that her in-laws started to harass her asking for dowry and forcing her to have physical relationship with her husband's brothers. Rajasthan Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Pratapgarh District.

The incident reportedly took place at around 9:40 AM on Sunday morning. Following which, the deceased's family filed a complaint with the police and her mother-in-law and one brother-in-law have been arrested. The woman's father told police that her in-laws forced her to have sexual relationships with her husband's brother and blamed her for the father-in-law's death. Rajasthan Horror: Rape Accused, Out on Bail, Sets Woman on Fire; Victim Battles for Life.

He also said that his daughter was beaten-up regularly even during her pregnancy, as reported by news website India. The deceased parent's also allege that her in-laws had pre-planned the murder and also held the woman captive. Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased woman had been arrested by the police a couple of days prior to the incident in an unrelated matter.

