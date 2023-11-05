Delhi, November 5: Using a magnet, medical professionals at AIIMS Delhi were able to successfully remove a needle that was lodged in a seven-year-old boy's left lung, the hospital said on Saturday. The Department of Paediatric Surgery had to perform a complicated endoscopic surgery because of the position of the 4 cm needle within the lung and the restricted area available for surgical equipment, according to an official statement.

Hemoptysis, or a cough that is bleeding, was the boy's medical condition when he was taken to AIIMS on Wednesday. A long sewing machine needle was found deeply embedded in his left lung during radiological examinations, Dr. Vishesh Jain, an additional professor in the department of paediatric surgery, told PTI. AIIMS Delhi Doctors Come to Rescue of Child Who Stopped Breathing on Vistara Plane, Save Her Life by Performing Emergency Procedures Mid-Flight (See Pics).

Dr Jain contacted a friend, who made it possible to get the magnet that same night from the busy Chandni Chowk market. Dr Jain stated that the magnet, measuring 4 mm in diameter and 1.5 mm in thickness, was the ideal instrument for the task.

Dr Devendra Kumar Yadav, an additional professor in the department of paediatric surgery, described the procedure's complexity by saying that because the needle was positioned so deeply into the lung, conventional techniques would have been almost useless. Delhi: AIIMS Doctors Remove 20-cm Long Kitchen Knife From Man’s Abdomen.

The surgical team held a series of rigorous conversations in response to this discovery, with the goal of finding creative techniques to remove the needle in a safe and efficient manner. The next phase entailed careful preparation and discussion with Satya Prakash, the surgical team's technical officer.

