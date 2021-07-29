New Delhi, July 29: A man was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area due to a financial dispute on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chanchal Radhey Shyam. As per the police, Chanchal was shot dead by his cousin Rohit Nawariya. Two others were also reported to be involved in the murder. The incident took place near Shiv Mandir in Sangam Vihar's B Block. Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Allegedly Kills Elder Brother, Family Tries to Perform Last Rites Without Informing Police; Accused Arrested.

The two other accomplices of Nawariya have been identified as Rahul and Arun. At the time of the incident, Chanchal was sitting near the temple. He was a resident of Sangam Vihar. They were also present at the spot. According to a report published in India Today, the deceased tried to walk towards his home but collapsed on the road. He was taken to a hospital by his friends. He succumbed to bullet injury during treatment. Delhi Man Thrashes Brother to Death With Dumbbells Over Family Issues, Arrested.

The main accused was arrested by police from Jaipur. Meanwhile, the other two accused are still absconding. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab them. Cops also recovered the murder weapon and motorcycle used by Nawariya and his friends to commit the crime. According to the police, two criminal cases were lodged against Chanchal.

An investigation has been launched into the case. According to police, the deceased had a financial dispute with the three accused. The police are also checking the CCTV footage to collect evidence against the accused.

