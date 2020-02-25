Delhi Violence: IPS Officer Sachidanand Shrivastava Appointed as Special Commissioner For Law And Order

Police deployment in violence-hit Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sachidanand Shrivastava as Special Commissioner for law and order in Delhi as violence continued in parts of North-East district. Sachidanand Shrivastava, 1985-batch IPS officer, was relieved from his duties in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He was posted as Directorate General in CRPF. Delhi Violence: Journalists Attacked by Mob While Covering Clashes Between Pro And Anti CAA Groups.

Violence and stone-pelting continued in parts of North-East district on Tuesday even as several companies of Central Armed Police Forces and Rapid Action Force were deployed to control the situation. Violence erupted across North-East district following clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups on Monday afternoon. This came a day after BJP leader Kapil Mishra threatened to remove an anti-CAA group protesting near the Majpur metro station. Delhi Violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to People to Maintain Peace, Says 'Have Been Told People Coming From Outside, Need to Seal Borders'.

The violence has resulted in deaths of 10 people, including a head constable. Earlier today, as tension prevailed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties, Delhi Police Commissioner and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Following the meeting, Kejriwal said all political parties have stressed upon restoring peace.

Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders prayed at the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat and requested temples and mosques to issue calls for peace. "Hindus, Muslims, policemen are getting killed. Homes and shops are being set on fire? Who is this helping? No one. This madness must end," the Chief Minister said. In North East Delhi, Maujpur, Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and Brijpuri were worst affected.

The Delhi government declared a holiday for the second consecutive day in all schools in North-East district. "All home examinations have been postponed. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been requested to postpone tomorrow's board exams," Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.