Delhi Violence: Sufficient Forces Deployed, Situation Under Control, Says MHA After Fresh Clashes Between Pro, Anti-CAA Groups

File image of heavy police deployment in North East Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 24: The Ministry of Home Affairs, responsible for law and order in Delhi, on Monday said that sufficient forces have been deployed in areas where fresh clashes broke out between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters. Violence erupted in Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur areas of North East Delhi, during which vehicles were torched and a head constable was killed.

"Senior officers are in the field, sufficient forces have been deployed. The situation is under control," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI. According to the Delhi Police, violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Section 144 has also been imposed at 10 locations.

Following fresh clashes on Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked the Delhi Police to ensure law and order in the national capital. "Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," read a tweet by Delhi LG's official account.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Anil Baijal to "restore law and order" as tension continued in parts of North East Delhi. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of head constable Ratan Lal. He said: "The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace."