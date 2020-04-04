Dharavi Reports Two New Coronavirus Infections, Total Cases in Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Climbs to Five

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 4: Two new positive novel coronavirus cases have been found in Dharavi near Mumbai, taking total cases in the area to five. On Friday, a 35-year-old doctor tested positive for the virus. According to reports, all of them have been quarantined. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also started contact tracing. Dharavi Reports New Coronavirus Case, 35-Year-Old Doctor at Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old woman and 48-year-old man tested positive. The woman is the resident of Baliga Nagar. She does not have any foreign travel history. The second case is a resident of Mukund Nagar. He was admitted to Sion Hospital. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

ANI Tweet:

Maharashtra: 2 more #COVID19 positive cases (one male & one female) reported in Dharavi, Mumbai today, taking total number of positive coronavirus cases in the area to 5. pic.twitter.com/LHhwEeZprT — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Dharavi is Asia's largest slum. Over a million people live in a crowded area that cramped huts packed with large families. Mostly small scale industries and workshops for pottery, leather goods, textiles operate in the slum.

Mumbai is one of the virus hotspots identified by the government. According to details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, Maharashtra has reported 556 cases, including 24 deaths linked to the virus.