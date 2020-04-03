Dharavi Reports Third Coronavirus Case, 35-Year-Old Doctor at Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 3: Dharavi, Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai, on Thursday reported its third confirmed novel Coronavirus case. The patient is a 35-year-old doctor, who operated a clinic in the main road in Dharavi area. According to reports, the doctor was also a surgeon at a private hospital. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started tracing his contacts. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

His family has been put under quarantine. The building where he lives has been sealed by the municipal corporation. According to reports, the doctor did not have any travel history to a foreign nation. Dharavi Reports Second Coronavirus Case.

ANI Tweet:

One more #COVID19 case confirmed in Dharavi,Mumbai.A 35-yr-old doctor has tested positive.His family put in quarantine,they'll be tested today for #Coronavirus.Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts.Building where he resides in Dharavi sealed by BMC.#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

On April 1, a 56-year-old person living in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Dharavi became the first person in the area to test positive for COVID-19. He died on the same evening.

On Thursday, a municipal sweeper who was posted at Dharavi tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC has already taken strict measures and already restricted movement of over 2,500 in the areas where cases are reported. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 400.