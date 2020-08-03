New Delhi, August 3: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremmony of Ram temple in Ayodhya was held at an inauspicious time. Taking to Twitter, Singh urged the Prime Minister to postpone the ground-breaking ceremony for the temple is slated for August 5. In a series of tweets, Singh said that Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati had warned that it was not the right time to start the construction of ‘Ram Mandir’, but the event was organised on a particular day (August 5) after taking PM Modi’s convenience into consideration.

In another tweet, Singh attacked the Prime Minister and questioned, 'Is PM Modi above the thousand years old belief of the Hindu religion". He asked, "PM Modi, how many people do you want to send to hospital by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in such an inauspicious occasion? Yogi ji, please make him understand. How are the traditions of Sanatan Dharma being broken in your presence?" Singh tweeted in Hindi. Ram Temple: If PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone on August 5, All Shankaracharyas Must be Invited, Demands Digvijaya Singh.

Take a Look at the tweets:

मैं मोदी जी से फिर अनुरोध करता हूँ ५ अगस्त के अशुभ मुहुर्त को टाल दीजिए। सैंकड़ों वर्षों के संघर्ष के बाद भगवान राम मंदिर निर्माण का योग आया है अपनी हठधर्मीता से इसमें विघ्न पड़ने से रोकिए। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

५ अगस्त को भगवान राम के मंदिर शिलान्यास के अशुभ मुहुर्त के बारे में विस्तार से जगदगुरू स्वामी स्वरूपानंद जी महाराज ने सचेत किया था। मोदी जी की सुविधा पर यह अशुभ मुहुर्त निकाला गया।यानि मोदी जी हिंदू धर्म की हजारो वर्षों की स्थापित मान्यताओं से बड़े हैं!! क्या यही हिंदुत्व है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

मोदी जी आप अशुभ मुहुर्त में भगवान राम मंदिर का शिलान्यास कर और कितने लोगों को अस्पताल भिजवाना चाहते हैं? योगी जी आप ही मोदी जी को समझाइए। आपके रहते हुए सनातन धर्म की सारी मर्यादाओं को क्यो तोड़ा जा रहा है? और आपकी क्या मजबूरी है जो आप यह सब होने दे रहे हैं? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

On July 23, Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati had said that this was an 'ashubh ghadi' (inauspicious time) to lay the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "We don't want any position or to be a trustee of the Ram Temple. We only want that the temple should be built properly and the foundation stone should be laid at the right time, but this is an 'ashubh ghadi' (inauspicious time),” the Shankaracharya had said.

