New Delhi, July 20: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said an invitation should be issued to all prominent Shankaracharyas across the nation if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. His party, said Digvijaya, objects to the alleged lack of consideration being given to the Shankaracharyas.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister asked the Centre to explain why leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological pair Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was given credence in the formation of Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust. Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi May Lay Foundation Stone on August 5, Say Reports.

"Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead VHP and BJP leaders have been made its members. We object to this," he said.

"If PM Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 5, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," Digvijaya added.

Decks were cleared for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya following a Supreme Court order on November 9, which granted the disputed site to the Hindu side, whereas, the Muslim parties were allotted another land of five acres as a compensation in Ayodhya-Faizabad district.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is yet to confirm whether he would accept the invite issued for the foundation laying ceremony. The Ram Mandir Trust has offered Modi two days - August 3 or 5 - to attend the landmark event.

