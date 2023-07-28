Bengaluru, July 28: In a shocking incident in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, a 53-year-old food delivery agent, U Shivaraj, was viciously attacked by three stray dogs, allegedly set loose by a woman and her son. The incident occurred on Lake City Road in Kodichikkanahalli a few days ago, leaving the victim severely injured and traumatised.

According to the New Indian Express reports, Shivaraj, a resident of KS Layout 2nd stage, was returning after delivering a food parcel at Lake City Apartment when he encountered the three stray dogs. Fearing for his safety, he picked up a stone to scare away the dogs. However, the woman and her son, who were familiar with the dogs, confronted him for attempting to deter the animals with the stone. A heated argument ensued between Shivaraj and the accused, during which they threw a stone at him, prompting him to duck. Stray Dog Attack in Odisha: Woman Rams Scooter Into Parked Car After Being Chased by Canines in Berhampur City (Watch Video).

Following this, the woman and her son allegedly set the dogs to attack him, resulting in multiple bites and injuries. Recounting the experience, Shivaraj said, "I don't know how I am still alive. I was in excruciating pain and sought help, but nobody came forward. I am now receiving rabies injections for the dog bites." Shivaraj used his helmet as a shield while fleeing from the aggressive dogs. However, during the escape, his spectacles fell off, hindering his vision and causing him to lose balance. Dog Attack Video: CCTV Camera Captures Two Men's Narrow Escape After Being Attacked by Pack of Aggressive Street Dogs in Jalandhar.

He stumbled and rolled on the rough stones on the road, exacerbating his injuries. He also revealed that the woman and her son, after commanding the dogs to attack him, retreated indoors. Seeking assistance, Shivaraj approached a police patrolling vehicle while heading to the hospital and sought their help. A complaint was subsequently filed against the 55-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son.

The authorities questioned both, but they denied having set the dogs on the chase. Instead, they are placing the blame on Shivaraj for attempting to harm the animals with the stone. The woman and her son have been booked under charges of negligent conduct with respect to animals, along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).