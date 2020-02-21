Donald Trump India Visit: Indigenous Anti-Drone System Deployed in Ahmedabad Ahead of US President, First lady Melania Trump's Arrival

Indigenous Anti-Drone System (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 21: India has deployed an indigenous Anti-Drone System in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of United States President Donald Trump's visit to the city. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system neutralised an incoming drone during trials. The American Premier and First lady Melania Trump will arrive in India on Monday for a two-day visit. Ivanka Trump Part of High-Level Delegation Accompanying Donald Trump For India Visit: Reports.

Security has been tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of the high-profile visit. "A lot of people are expected to line the roads to welcome President Donald Trump here. Security has been tightened not only in the Motera stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of American President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to pass," senior police officer Ajay Tomar. 7 Million? Donald Trump Now Expects '10 Million' to Turn Up For Him at Ahmedabad, Says PM Modi Told Him So.

The Namaste Trump event will witness performances from prominent Bollywood and Gujarati singers at the world's largest cricket stadium. On February 24, President Trump will also address the event jointly with PM Modi. Notably, this will be Trump's first visit to India.

According to reports, President Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner would be the part of a high-level delegation that accompanies the US President to India. The delegation would also include US National Security Advisor (NSA) Robert O’Brien, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.