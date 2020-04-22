Earth Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to Mother Earth for the Care and Compassion, Pledges to Work Towards Cleaner, Healthier and Prosperous Planet

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Mother Earth on the occasion of Earth Day 2020 and thanked for the abundant care and compassion. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister pledged to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet. While India battles the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister gave a shout out to all the frontline workers who are leaving no stone unturned in the country's fight against the deadly virus. Earth Day 2020 Theme & Date: Know Significance And History of The Day That Supports Environmental Protection.

"On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Every year, the Earth Day is observed on April 22. The year 2020 is special as it marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. The theme of the day this year is ‘Climate Action’. “The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action as Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable. How To Celebrate Earth Day 2020 At Home: From Making Upcycled Craft to Virtual Field Trips, Here's How You Can Do Your Bit For The Planet.

The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” states the Earth Day website.