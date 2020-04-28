Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Chamba District

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Shimla, April 28: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. According to details by ANI, the quake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Chamba region today at around 12:17 pm. Mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. No loss of life or property was was reported in the quake. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone.

Earlier this month, a quake of 3.5 maginitude struck Delhi. The jolts were felt in the national capital and surrounding areas. According to news agency ANI. residents of Delhi and neighbouring areas experienced the tremours. Another earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hit Delhi again the following day, which was the second in 24 hours. The epicentre of the second quake was Wazirabad in northeast Delhi at the depth of 8 km, said J L Gautam, head (operations) at NCS.

Here's the tweet:

In March, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. As per details by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh, the mild quake that hit the region at 11:41 am on March 30 also sent jolts in adjoining areas.