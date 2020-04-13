Earthquake in Delhi: Quake Measuring 2.7 on Richter Scale Hits National Capital, Second in 24 Hours

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, April 13: An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude has hit again in the national capital today. This is the second time in the last 24 hours when earthquake tremors have been felt in the national capital and neighbouring regions. On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in the national capital had shaken the region. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake on Sunday was in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi at the depth of 8 km, said J L Gautam, head (operations) at NCS. Soon, after the reports of an earthquake, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.." Earthquake in Delhi: Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts National Capital, Tremors Felt in NCR And Neighbouring Areas.

A number of people took to Twitter to share their experience and shock as the tremors were felt in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 1,154 as of Monday.