Ex-Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh Sent to Judicial Custody Till May 6

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 11: Tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was remanded to judicial custody till May 6 by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain of Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday after expiry of his 30-day police interrogation.

He was nabbed from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on January 11 while ferrying two militants -- Naveed Babu alias Babar Azam and his associate Asif Ahmad -- and a civilian. Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested With Davinder Singh Planned Terror Attacks in Kashmir Ahead of Republic Day 2020: Report.

The Delhi Police's special cell had brought him to Delhi from J&K's Hira Nagar Jail, earlier this month, for interrogation in another case.

Three other accused -- Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir -- have also been remanded to judicial custody.

The court had earlier remanded Mushtaq, a commander of Hizbul Mujahiddeen in the Shopian district, and others to the police custody after the city police claimed that they were planning terror attacks in the national capital and other parts of the country.

According to the police, Mushtaq used to chat with co-accused and militants through various internet platforms. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).

It also mentioned D Company and Chhota Shakeel. Davinder Singh was taken into custody under this FIR, although his name is not mentioned in it.