Hathras, December 16: A fake manufacturing unit making spurious and counterfeit spices of local brands was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Monday. According to reports, the factory made these spices using donkey dung, hay (bhusa) and acid. The Hathras police raided the factory and found more than 300 kg of counterfeit spices. The factory, which is located in Navipur area, was raided following a tip-off. The factory owner, identified as Anoop Varshney, who is also the office bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, has been arrested. He has been remanded to judicial custody under section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences).

The cops recovered adulterated spices included coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric and spice mix (garam masala). According to reports, Joint magistrate Prem Prakash Meena said the cops seized over 300 kg of fake spices being packed in names of some local brands. The official added that during the raid, several spurious ingredients used to prepare the fake spices were found, including donkey dung, hay (bhusa), inedible colours and drums full of acids. Fake Call Centre Conning US Nationals Busted in Gurugram, Owner Was MCG Contractor, Say Police.

According to food department officials, the adulterants in the spices prove to be a health hazard if consumed over a long period of time. Soon after the raid, over 27 samples were sent for tests and an FIR will be registered under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 once the lab report comes. Reports inform that the owner, Varshney, was unable to provide a license for operating the spice factory at the location where it was being run. He also could not produce the license of the brands, which were being packed.

