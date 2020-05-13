Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 115th Birth Anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress Pay Tribute to India's 5th President Who Signed 1975 Emergency

Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 13: On the occasion of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the former President of India. Congress also tweeted on this occasion and said, "On his birth anniversary, we honour his diplomatic temperament in handling matters of national importance."

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the fifth President of India and he served from 1974 to 1977. Apart from being a freedom fighter, he is known for giving his assent to the 1975 Emergency announced by then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 115th Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About India's 5th President Who Signed 1975 Emergency.

Here's what President Kovind tweeted:

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/66NCTF8ae6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2020

Congress's tweet on the occasion of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's birth anniversary:

Active participant in India’s freedom movement and prudent parliamentarian, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed went on to become the fifth President of India in 1974. Today, on his birth anniversary, we honour his diplomatic temperament in handling matters of national importance. pic.twitter.com/BDPhPFmNNd — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2020

Other than being a freedom fighter, he is known to have issued the proclamation of Emergency in 1975 by signing the papers at midnight after a meeting with Indira Gandhi. The former President died on February 11, 1977, and was the second President of the country to die in office. He collapsed on the floor due to a heart attack while he was preparing to attend his daily Namaz prayers.