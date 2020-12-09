New Delhi, December 9: A delegation of farmer leaders from Haryana on Monday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and extended their support to the Centre's farm laws. The delegation represented 70,000 farmers who are connected with Farmers' Progressive Organisation in Haryana and 50,000 "progressive" farmers, according to a press release. Members of the delegation pitched for amendments but spoke against the complete withdrawal of the farm laws. Farmers Ready to Shift Protest From Delhi-Haryana Border if Granted Space at Ramlila Ground, Says Punjab Kisan Union.

The farmers' delegation handed over a memorandum to Narendra Singh Tomar. The memorandum stated that The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 should continue and so should the minimum support price and APMC mandis. Farmers' Protest Updates: 'If Centre's Proposal is on Repeal of the Bill, Only Then We Will Take Note, Not Amendment', Says Farmers' Leader.

The memorandum also stated that suggestions and amendments suggested by other farmers' organisations should be implemented. "We support farmer unions' demand to continue MSP and mandi system. However, we urge you to continue farm laws with amendments suggested by farmer organisations," the delegation conveyed. The meeting took place amid ongoing protests by various farmer organisations against the farm laws.

