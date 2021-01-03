New Delhi, January 3: Farmers will burn copies of farm laws on the occasion of Lohri. The announcement was made by Farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai a day ahead of the seventh round of talks with the Centre. Addressing the media, Rai said, "We will celebrate Lohri on January 13 by burning the copies of Farm Laws. We'll celebrate Kisan Diwas on January 23, on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary."

Framers' leader also said that the government should leave its stubbornness and should take the three laws back. Farmers' Leader Onkar Singh said that they would not leave till the farm laws are taken back. He said, "Today is 37th day, the government should leave its stubbornness. We won't go back till laws are taken back. It's disappointing that farmers are losing their lives. So many farmers are braving the cold, yet the government is not taking it seriously." Farmers' Protest: 'If Our Demands Are Not Accepted, We Will Hold March at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal on January 6', Says Yogendra Yadav.

While, another farmers' leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said that they would demand repealing three Farm laws in the meeting on Monday. He stated, "We will demand repealing 3 Farm laws in our meeting tomorrow with govt... It's been raining, so we're trying to get waterproof tents although they're not upto govt standard. We're trying to arrange blankets and warm water for women & elderly." Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Closes Tikri, Dhansa, Singhu Borders Due to Ongoing Protest by Farmers Against Farm Laws.

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government in September last year. Farmers are currently protesting at Delhi borders. The protest has entered 37th day Today. Till now, six rounds of talks have been conducted between farmers and the Centre.

Meanwhile, Farmers' organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, after a meeting at Singhu border, on Friday said that if the talks with the government on January 4 fail then they will intensify the protest and hold a tractor rally on January 6. In the sixth round of talks, which was held on December 30, the two sides had reached consensus on two out of four key issues.

The government and the farmers had reached an agreement over the latter's demands to keep farmers out of the penal provisions of the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, and to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

