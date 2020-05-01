First Coronavirus Patient in Delhi to Undergo Plasma Therapy Discharged, 1100 Cured People Contacted For Plasma Donation, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the first patient cured using plasma therapy has been discharged. "He was critical and in ICU, but was discharged yesterday," said Kejriwal. He further highlighted that around 1,100 cured people have been contacted for plasma donation and most of them are willing to donate their plasma to help in the cure of COVID-19 positive patients. Centre has permitted trial of plasma therapy at LNJP Hospital in the national capital.

On the other hand, in another tragic news, the first coronavirus patient to undergo plasma therapy in Maharashtra succumbed to death, reports confirmed on Friday. The deceased, identified as a 53-year-old male patient, died on April 29 in Mumbai. First Coronavirus Patient to Undergo Plasma Therapy in Maharashtra Dies at Mumbai Hospital.

Here's what CM Kejriwal said on plasma therapy today:

#WATCH We are getting good results out of plasma therapy. The 1st patient cured using plasma therapy was discharged y'day. The 1100 cured ppl are being contacted for plasma donation&most are willing to donate their plasma to help in cure of positive patients: Delhi CM. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DatMZWpwHi — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Delhi CM emphasised on the unity amongst all the religions to combat coronavirus. He appealed to all people to donate plasma irrespective of their religion for curing severe COVID-19 patients. During a press conference, the Delhi CM said that blood plasma doesn't differentiate between religion.

Kejriwal had earlier said that looking at the results of the Plasma Therapy in curing COVID-19 patients, his government would seek permission to use this technique on a regular basis as a treatment for coronavirus.