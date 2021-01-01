Mumbai, January 1: On the first day of the year, devotees gathered to offer prayers at temples and at ghats across the country.  People also reached the ghats to witness the breaking dawn, take a dip in the holy water and start their year.

Devotees in large number visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Bihar's Mahaveer temple and others. PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the first day of the year. New Year 2021 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to Citizens.

Siddhivinayak temple

Golden Temple:

Mahaveer temple

Sangam Ghat

Adyapith Kali temple:

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple:

Other than PM, President Ram Nath Kovid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and several other leaders extended New Year 2021 greetings to citizens.

