Mumbai, January 1: On the first day of the year, devotees gathered to offer prayers at temples and at ghats across the country. People also reached the ghats to witness the breaking dawn, take a dip in the holy water and start their year.

Devotees in large number visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Bihar's Mahaveer temple and others. PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the first day of the year. New Year 2021 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to Citizens.

Siddhivinayak temple

#WATCH | Devotees visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer their prayers on New Year#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AJ3nWwaMzB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Golden Temple:

#WATCH | Devotees in large numbers visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on the first day of the year 2021 pic.twitter.com/kvpGOiM3ka — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Mahaveer temple

Bihar: Patna's Mahaveer temple sees a large number of devotees on the first day of the year 2021 pic.twitter.com/rEtdYQtE2j — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Sangam Ghat

Prayagraj: People gathered at Sangam ghat to offer prayers, take holy dip and witness the breaking of dawn on the first day of the new year pic.twitter.com/kk6hpgOGu3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2021

Adyapith Kali temple:

West Bengal: Devotees at Adyapith Kali temple in Kolkata to offer prayers "I try to come for darshan at least once a year. I wish that we get the COVID19 vaccine soon this year," a devotee says. pic.twitter.com/yD9FKafHtc — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple:

#WATCH | Devotees take part in 'aarti' at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram in the new year#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3RniDmegVE — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Other than PM, President Ram Nath Kovid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and several other leaders extended New Year 2021 greetings to citizens.

