Since 2014, the Double engine government has certainly doubled Haryana’s growth pace. In all these eight years, the State has not only set a record in terms of implementing several first-of-its-kind development reforms but has also placed Haryana as one of the prominent state of the country in terms of infrastructural development.

The credit for this success certainly goes to the visionary thinking of the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal. The Chief Minister not only increased the fund allocation for the development of infrastructure but set up various new developmental projects so as to ensure the holistic development of Haryana. CM Manohar Lal-Led BJP Government in Haryana Completes 8 Years: Here Are Major Achievements Listed by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister of Haryana, while bringing in a policy change had created a Medium Term Expenditure Reserve Fund of Rs 8,700 crore so as to ensure the smooth execution of long-term projects. Manohar Lal Govt Actively Working Towards Making Haryana an Industrial Hub.

The budget allocation is done on an annual basis and many projects are of long duration, which takes more than a year to complete. Haryana government has accepted the fact that many projects, especially those related to infrastructure, require continuous support of budget. Therefore, a Reserve Fund has been created for such projects by making provision for medium-term expenditure structure to avoid delay in the completion of projects due to budget allocation on annual basis.

59 ROBs and RUBs Already Constructed, 40 in Progress

From time to time, the Manohar Lal-led government is ensuring the construction of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) or Railway Under Bridges (RUBs). In the last 8 years, railway mapping has been done and such places have been identified where there is a need for ROB / RUB. During the tenure of the present State Government, 59 ROBs or RUBs have been constructed and construction of 40 ROBs / RUBs is in progress.

Roads to Prosperity

The Chief Minister firmly believes that the economic development of any state clearly depends on the connectivity of its regions, while realizing the same the State Government has taken concrete steps to strengthen the road network across the State. Whatever projects Haryana has proposed to the Central government, the Centre has immediately shown the green signal to the same. Till now, 17 new National Highways have been declared in Haryana, out of which work on 7 has been completed and work on 10 is in progress. Not only this, 18,470 km of roads have been improved with an investment of Rs 7717 crore.

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to come up at a cost of Rs 5,618 crore

The Regional Rapid Transit System Connectivity project between Sarai Kale khan-Karnal and Sarai-Kale khan to Alwar Rajasthan border was started at a cost of about Rs.70,000 crores. The foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor has also been laid for Palwal– Sonipat and Sohna–Manesar at a cost of Rs 5,618 crore.

The work of the elevated railway line has also started in Kurukshetra, the country's first elevated railway line built in Rohtak. To ease the traffic around Delhi, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressways were built, on which traffic has started. Besides this traffic movement has also started on Sonipat - Jind railway line and work on Rohtak - Meham - Hansi and Karnal Yamunanagar railway lines have been started.

The Delhi Metro extension has also been approved from Narela to Kundli, Sonepat HUDA City Center Railway Station Sector-22, Cyber City Faridabad and Gurugram and Rejangla Chowk to Sector-21 Dwarka. Ring roads of Ambala and Bhiwani and bypasses of Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Pinjore and Jind towns have been constructed by the State Government in the last 8 years.

Haryana progresses to become a developed state

With the pace at Haryana steering towards growth during the tenure of the Manohar Lal government, it would not be wrong to say that it will become a developed and prosperous state of the 21st century. The State Government further aims to ensure holistic development while working on the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Saba Vishwas.

(This article is written by Aditya Chaudhary. The writer is an Information and Public Relations officer and Head of the Digital Media Section of DIPRL, Govt. Of Haryana.)

