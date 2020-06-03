High Tide in Mumbai Today During Cyclone Nisarga: Check Schedule And Timing of High Tide on June 3 as City Braces For Severe Cyclonic Storm

High tidal wave at Marine Drive in Mumbai | File Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, June 3: The state capital of Maharashtra, which houses one of the densest populations in India, remains on the edge today due to the landfall of cyclone Nisarga. The city is bracing for the worst-ever cyclonic storm in over a century. The high-tide and low-tide timings of Mumbai are also being keenly watched as they may abet the cyclonic impact. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug.

As per the forecast, the first low tide in Mumbai was recorded in the wee hours at 3:35 am. The wave-length reduced to as low as 1.80 feet. This was followed by the first high tide at 10:14 am, when the wave height increased to 4.26 metres. The next low tide is expected to coincide with the cyclone's landfall, at 4:08 pm. The final high tide of the day is predicted at 9:58 pm when the wave height could soar upto 13.39 feet.

Schedule for High Tide and Low Tide in Mumbai on June 3

Tide Time (IST)& Date Height Low Tide 3:35am (Wed 03 June) 0.55 m (1.80ft) High Tide 10:14am (Wed 03 June) 4.26 m (13.98ft) Low Tide 4:08pm (Wed 03 June) 1.57 m (5.15ft) High Tide 9:58pm (Wed 03 June) 4.08 m (13.39ft)

According to Adam Sobel, professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University, Mumbai has not witnessed such a cyclonic storm since 1891. Although the city has faced several massive floods - including the 2005 deluge, 2017 and 2019 inundations - they were not linked to any cyclonic activity.

"Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm. While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD.

"Wind speed of about 80 to 90 kmph expected over Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg & Palghar. Over Gujarat's Navsari and Valsad wind speed of about 60-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken & by tomorrow morning it will become depression," he added.