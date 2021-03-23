Lucknow, March 23: Amid the concerns over coronavirus cases in the state, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released certain guidelines to be adhered during the celebration of upcoming festival of Holi. As per the recent order, to carry out any procession in the state the organiser will need to get a prior permission from the authorities. Participants are supposed to maintain proper social distancing, use masks and sanitizers and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Holi 2021: Odisha Bans Celebrations in Public Places Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

As per the new guidelines, people above the age of 60 years and children below 10 years of age are not allowed to participate in such procession. People with co-morbodities have also been restricted to take part in such events. Those who are coming in UP to celebrate Holi from states with high COVID-19 cases are required to get tested for it. Schools till classes 8 have been closed till March 31. Holi 2021: Northern Railway Announces 18 Pairs of New Special Trains During the Festival.

Check Guidelines Here:

Amid #COVID19 scare, UP govt issues guidelines ahead of Holi festival; no procession to be carried out without prior permission. People above 60 years of age, children below 10 years of age & people with co-morbodities not to participate pic.twitter.com/P7UCpnIPZ8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2021

The COVID-19 help desks are to be made re-operational in the state. Passengers at railway station, bus stations and airports are to get tested for coronavirus. The police has been directed to ensure that public places are not crowded. It is mandatory for people to wear masks and maintain social distancing while in public.

Uttar Pradesh reported 542 new COVID-19 cases on March 22, taking the toll of active cases to 3,396 currently. As of now, the total coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 6,08,076. As many as 8,760 people have died due to the virus in Uttar Pradesh so far.

As per the new guidelines, people above the age of 60 years and children below 10 years of age are not allowed to participate in such procession. People with co-morbodities have also been restricted to take part in such events. Schools till classes 8 have been closed till March 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).