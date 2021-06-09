Gurugram, June 8: Days after Honeypreet was allowed to be Dera chief Ram Rahim’s attendant, the Medanta Hospital has now cancelled her card after an objection from the Rohtak police to their meeting.

Gurugram police intelligence has already warned of devotees gathering at the hospital and creating a ruckus. Security has been stepped up at the hospital and more than 50 Gurugram police personnel are guarding the entire hospital. Also, 12 Rohtak cops have been deployed on the ninth floor where the Dera chief is being treated. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested on Charge of Raping Daughter, Blackmailing Her of Sending Obscene Clips to Her In-Laws.

Rohtak police had objected to Dera chief’s close aid and proclaimed daughter Honeypreet meeting him at the hospital. Ram Rahim, who tested COVID-19 negative in the RT-PCR test, was insisting on meeting Honeypreet since the first day and she was to meet Ram Rahim within hours of admission to the hospital. She was also given an attendant card that was valid till June 15. Gurugram: Three Arrested in Call Centre Fraud.

'He is a prisoner who may do anything, be it harming himself or planning an escape. Letting him meet Honeypreet at this juncture can be dangerous. We have told the hospital authorities that if he meets anyone else than doctors and there is any issue then they will be held responsible,' said a senior police official.

