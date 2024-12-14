Hyderabad, December 14: A 29-year-old software engineer died by suicide after allegedly enduring constant abuse from her husband in Miyapur, Hyderabad. The victim, identified as M Venkata Nagalaxmi, reportedly consumed poison that she had ordered online following an argument with her husband, Manoj Manikanta. The couple had been facing ongoing disputes, with her family alleging that the husband had been physically and emotionally torturing her, particularly over property matters. The police have registered an FIR based on the family's complaint and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her suicide.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Nagalaxmi, originally from Chatrai village in Andhra Pradesh, had been married to Manoj for five months. The couple's relationship had reportedly been marred by frequent arguments and disputes, with the husband allegedly torturing her over property issues. Her family claims that Manoj’s abuse escalated after Nagalaxmi inherited land following her marriage, with her husband reportedly using this as leverage to control and torment her. Hyderabad: Man Dies by Suicide After Family of 5 Consumes Pesticide Due to Mounting Debt in Saroornagar, Probe Launched.

As reported by Telangana Today, the victim had ordered poison online on November 26, which she kept at home. On December 11, after another heated argument with her husband, Nagalaxmi consumed the poison. The house owner noticed her deteriorating condition and immediately informed the family, who rushed her to a private hospital in KPHB. Despite efforts to save her, Nagalaxmi succumbed to the poison the following day, on December 12. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death With Daughter From 18th Floor of Building in Cyberabad’s Narsingi, Investigations Underway.

The Miyapur police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Nagalaxmi’s family, alleging that Manoj’s abuse led to her suicide. The police are investigating the case further, with the victim’s body sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy. According to the reports, the couple's ongoing marital disputes, coupled with the husband’s abusive behaviour, had pushed Nagalaxmi into a state of extreme distress, ultimately leading her to take this tragic step.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).