Gurugram, June 30: A 30-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death over an old enmity in the Damdama area, police here said on Friday. The victim was identified as Tony. The police have arrested the three accused in this connection, they said. In his complaint at Sohna Sadar police station, the victim's elder brother alleged that Tony was stoned to death near the Prem Farmhouse in Damdama village due to an old enmity. On the basis of his complaint, the police registered an FIR and began a probe.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sohna) Naveen Sandhu said the accused Lalit, Ashok and Dinesh revealed that they were drinking with Tony near the farmhouse late on Thursday night when they began to argue over a two-year-old incident. During this argument, the accused allegedly bludgeoned Tony with stones and killed him. They then fled the spot on a motorcycle, Sandhu said.

The police arrested the trio from the Kherla village within hours of registering the FIR.

According to the police, Lalit has five theft cases registered against him at various police stations. Ashok and Dinesh also have cases of assault against them. The police will produce the accused in court and seek custody for further investigations, they said.