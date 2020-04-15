India Ships Nearly 3 Million Packets of Paracetamol to United Kingdom, to Be Available in British Supermarkets in Next Two Weeks

Medicines | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Maxi Pixel)

London, April 15: The United Kingdom is set to receive nearly 3 million units of paracetamol following talks with India in its fight against coronavirus. According to a tweet by ANI, the medicines will arrive in UK in the next two weeks. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office, UK Government informed that the medicines will then be stocked in the UK’s leading supermarkets.

The British government on Wednesday lauded India-UK trade ties as the first consignment of paracetamol packets from India will be distributed across the supermarkets to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The shipment of the medicines came after India lifted its export restrictions on essential drugs. India to Supply Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol to Nations Badly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic on Humanitarian Grounds.

Here's the tweet:

The United Kingdom to receive nearly 3 million units of paracetamol following talks with India. This will arrive in the next two weeks & will be stocked in the UK’s leading supermarkets: Foreign & Commonwealth Office, UK Government. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Tuesday informed that COVID-19 is the largest threat the world has faced in decades. "It''s imperative that we work together to continue global trade and keep supply chains open. I''d like to extend a big thank you to officials both in the UK and India who worked hard on this agreement and I look forward to working with India and other countries soon to ensure we beat COVID-19," she said. What is Hydroxychloroquine? Know All About The Drug That India Will Export to Coronavirus-Hit Countries.

Earlier this month, India decided to partially lift a ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for its supply to the US and several other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The government in India had stated that it will export hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol on a case-by-case basis to the countries which have already placed orders for them after meeting the domestic requirements