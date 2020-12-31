New Delhi, December 31: The Indian Army has restored the grave of Brigadier Muhammad Usman at the graveyard located inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. The grave was recently found to be damaged. Brigadier Usman was the senior most officer who was martyred in the India-Pakistan war of 1947-48. He was awarded the title of 'Naushera ka Sher' and was honored with Maha Vir Chakra posthumously. Indian Army Says Fully Capable of Maintaining Grave of India-Pakistan War Hero Brigadier Mohammed Usman After Found in Damaged State.

The Army sourced on Monday had said, "The grave falls within the territorial jurisdiction of Jamia Millia Islamia so the administration should be responsible for the maintenance of the grave. And, if they cannot maintain it, the Army is fully capable of taking care of the grave of the war hero," while speaking to news agency ANI. India News | Indian Army Undertakes Restoration Work in Kolkata After Damage Caused by Cyclone Amphan.

The matter first came to light after a web portal a called Heritage Times shared photographs of the current condition of the grave. Brig. Usman was one of only 18 Brigadiers in the Army at the time of Independence and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his gallant action during the 1947-48 war.

