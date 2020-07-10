New Delhi, July 10: The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Friday that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients has improved to 63 percent. The mortality rate, on the other hand, is at 2.72 percent. Vardhan said, "We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected and treated."

He further mentioned that around 2.7 lakh tests are being done daily. "Despite being such a large country, we've not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19. Though there are some small pockets where there could be slightly higher transmission locally," he added. India Reports 475 Deaths & Highest Single-Day Spike of 26,506 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 8-Lakh Mark.

India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 63%, Mortality Rate at 2.72%

Around 2.7 lakh tests are being done daily. Despite being such a large country, we've not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19. Though there are some small pockets where there could be slightly higher transmission locally: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (2/2) https://t.co/03VgM1N1iN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

India reported 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of positive cases inched closer to the 8 lakh-mark on Friday. The number of people from COVID-19 improved to 4,95,513 cases. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 21,604 deaths. Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 2,30,599 cases so far.

