IndiGo Pilot, Resident of Bengaluru, Ties Knot in Gurugram Amid Lockdown; Parents and Relatives Watch Wedding Online

Gurugram, May 12: An IndiGo pilot and resident of Bengaluru, who was staying in Gurugram since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown, got married amid the restrictions. The groom - 28-year-old Sameer Verma - held the wedding at his home with police permission. Only his wife, her parents, a priest and photographer were allowed to gather. Social Distancing Wedding at Dhar: Bride And Groom Exchange Varmala Using Wooden Sticks During Lockdown (Watch Video).

The parents and relatives of Verma watched the wedding only, held on May 6. For Rohit and Kiran - mother and father of the groom who are in Bengaluru - the marriage amid lockdown was an emotional moment. They had planned a massive reception at the residence in Whitefield in Bengaluru -- but the plan was shelved off as the lockdown is unlikely to end in the near-future.

The parents performed an aarti of their son and daughter-in-law online, whereas, most of their relatives including those settled in Australia and Singapore, along with differents parts of India, watched the ceremony online. The wedding was live-streamed for around two hours.

The bride, Ayushi Kataria, is a 27-year-old working professional associated with Accenture. Her residence was located at nearly 10-minute distance from Verma's house. During the grah-pravesh ceremony, the bride broke down as her parents bid her farewell. "There was Ferrero-Rocher instead of laddoos. My mother-in-law completed the arti. It was a beautiful experience," TOI reported Ayushi as saying.

Both the families had not expected that the wedding would be held in this manner. Ayushi's parents had planned a pre-wedding cocktail at a Delhi resort on April 18. The lockdown, however, led to the cancellation of the event. The bride and groom have tied the knot for now -- and the big fat reception which accompanies the Indian wedding may be held after the coronavirus threat subsides.