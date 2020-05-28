Indore: Man Attempts Burglary After Losing Job Due to Lockdown, Police Provide Ration to His Family on Verifying Intent Behind Crime

Lockdown in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Indore, May 28: A man has been arrested after he broke into a house in Indore's Vishu Vihar Colony, Madhya Pradesh police said on Thursday. During interrogation, the accused said he became unemployed due to the nationwide lockdown and attempted burglary as there was no food at his house, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Police said his reasons were found to be true after which his family was provided ration. Unemployment Rate in India Peaks to 24.6%: CMIE.

"A person was arrested after he broke into a house in Vishu Vihar Colony. When he was asked the reason behind the theft, he said he is jobless due to lockdown and there is no ration in his house," Sub Inspector Kalpana Chauhan told news agency ANI. "While examining his claim, it was found that he was telling the truth so Police provided ration to his family," she added. Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

Man Attempts Burglary in Indore After Losing Job Due to Lockdown:

According to data recently released by the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE), the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to an unprecedented jump in unemployment across India. From 8.75 percent in the first week of March - ahead of the imposition of nationwide shutdown - the rate of joblessness has peaked to 24.6 percent by May 22.