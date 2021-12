Srinagar, December 26: Two policemen were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Pulwama's Main Chowk, they said.

Two police personnel were injured in the explosion. They have been hospitalised, the officials said.