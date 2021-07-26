Srinagar, July 26: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said. "Encounter has started at Aharbal area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

The firefight began after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on basis of specific information about presence of terrorists there. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out at Kokernag Area of Anantnag; 3 LeT Terrorists Trapped.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

