Srinagar, June 2: A day after the video of a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining about the 'excessive school work burden' on the small children went viral, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced the limits on the duration of online classes in the union territory. Sinha tweeted that the school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions in the UT. Video of Kashmiri Girl Reporting on Snowfall in Valley With a Ruler in Hand Goes Viral, Watch Funny Clip!

According to the new guidelines, online synchronous learning for classes 9 to 12 in the union territory will not be more than three hours. Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes. Concerned authorities to ensure the strict implementation. Homework up to class 5th should be avoided, said Manoj Sinha. LG Manoj Sinha Dedicates DRDO's 500-bedded COVID Hospital in J-K to People.

Watch the 6-Year-Old Kashmiri Girl's Video Here:

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI — Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

Authorities and schools will also plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha added,"Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have."

Earlier, on Monday, Sinha had retweeted the viral video saying, " Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).