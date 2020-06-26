Srinagar, June 26: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday in an insurgent attack. The deceased had sustained injuries in the strike by militants at a highway security convoy in Bijbehara, located in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. He later succumbed to death. Jammu and Kashmir: Mysterious Blast Near CRPF Camp in Pulwama Causes Panic, No Casualty Reported.

The jawan, as per the preliminary reports, was rushed to the medical facility immediately after the attack by militants. He, however, could not survive as the injury was grave. A search operation has been launched to nab the armed insurgents who targeted the security convoy.

As per the statement issued by the CRPF, a child was also killed in the attack by militants in Bijbehara. The identities of the deceased was not reported yet.

"The CRPF jawan who was injured in the attack has succumbed to his injuries. A child has also been killed by terrorists in the attack," said the CRPF statement.

Update by ANI

In Tral area of South Kashmir, the forces dealt a major blow on the insurgents as two militants were killed in an encounter. The gunfight had erupted last night Chewa Ullar area, close to Pulwama. As per the latest update issued by J&K police, "two terrorists" were confirmed to have been killed.

