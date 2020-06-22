Srinagar, June 22: A mysterious blast on Monday in J&K's Pulwama district created panic among the locals, but official sources said the situation is normal now.

The mysterious blast occurred on Monday evening in Batagund village of Tral tehsil of Pulwama, and was followed by aerial firing by the CRPF troopers in a nearby camp. Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile Internet Restored in Srinagar District, After It Was Snapped in View of an Encounter Between Militants and Security Forces.

Official sources said while the actual cause of the blast is being ascertained, firing by the CRPF troopers was speculative in nature and no damage or casualty has been reported so far.

"The situation is now normal in the area," a source said.

