Ranchi, July 23: Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance ensuring a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term up to 2 years for COVID-19 violators. The new ordinance can be imposed against violators for not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public.

Speaking to the media after approving the new Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance, CM Soren said, as quoted by Times of India, "Such stringent measures are necessary from time to time." Jharkhand Govt Makes 14-Days Home Quarantine Mandatory for People Returning to State, Asks Them to Register at State's Website Before The Journey.

Here's the report about Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance:

Jharkhand Cabinet yesterday approved Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and jail term up to 2 years can be imposed against violators of preventive measures of COVID-19 like not wearing masks in public places & spitting in public. — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the state Cabinet decided that all shops will remain closed for three days in the weekend in the state amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. The three-day closure was announced by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) on Tuesday. According to the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 6485 cases have been reported in state till now, out of which 3024 recovered while 64 people died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).