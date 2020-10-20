Bhopal, October 20: Facing flak for his "item" jibe against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress president Kamal Nath said he has already clarified the context in which he made the statement. According to an ANI update, he said, "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi commenting on the sexist statement said, Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used. I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate." Kamal Nath Stokes Row, Calls BJP Candidate Imarti Devi 'Item' While Campaigning For MP Bypolls 2020 (Watch Video).

Kamal Nath's 'Item' Remark Row:

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath https://t.co/Io2z9b3Tiu pic.twitter.com/nfB8Eum4nH — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said, Watch Video:

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Kamal Nath's remark triggers outrage:

On Monday night, Nath expressed regret over his statement and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert peoples attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls. "I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women. If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it," he told the reporters.

