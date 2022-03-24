Mysuru, March 24: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating his dead brother to work as a government school co-teacher in Karnataka's Mysuru district.

Though the accused rendered services for 25 years as a teacher, the education department had got no clue about it surprisingly. The arrested has been identified as Lakshmane Gowda. The accused had impersonated his brother Lokesh Gowda, who managed to get the government job but died before joining service.

Claiming himself to be Lokesh Gowda, the accused joined the government service as the co-teacher of the Government Higher Primary School of Kattemalalawadi village near Hunsur town. He rendered service at various schools across the district till date.

In 2019, a local journalist, who got a clue about it, had lodged a complaint with the Education department, police said. After this, an investigation was conducted and the accused was arrested. During the course of investigation, the accused's family did not give information. District Commissioner had directed to lodge a complaint with police department.

After finding the name of the accused suspiciously from the family tree, the authorities have initiated action and arrested him. Piriyapattana police are investigating the case.

