Karnataka to Issue 'One-Time, One-Day, One-Stay Passes' for District-to-District Movement of Migrants During Lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bengaluru, May 2: To facilitated the intra-state relocation of stranded workers, students, pilgrims and others, the Karnataka government said it will issue special passes. Referred in the official order as "one-time, done-day, one-state passes", they would be valid for one commutation. The purpose of the pass is to allow stranded residents of Karnataka to reach their hometowns. Standalone Liquor Stores to Open in Karnataka From 4th May in Red, Orange and Green Zones, Except in Containment Areas; Know Timings For Wine Shops.

The passes would be issued either by the Deputy Commissioner of the district or Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The administration will be tasked to enforce only one-time usage of such passes and prevent law violators from misusing them.

The passes are not ordinary travel permits, the official clarified, adding that they are only intended to facilitate the journey of stranded migrants to their native places.

See Statement Issued by Karnataka Govt

Karnataka Govt permits movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students & others 'as one-time measure from district to district with one-time, one-day, one-stay passes'. pic.twitter.com/KfV1lQs1zO — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

"It is hereby ordered to permit movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others 'as one-time measure from district to district with one-time, one-day, one-stay passes' issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners of Districts/Deputy Commissioner of Police in commissionerates for strict implementation," said the statement issued by the State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

Earlier today, the government issued a revised list of guidelines for the lockdown that will be extended from May 4 - after the current phase of restrictions end. Liquor shops, cab aggregator services and commercial establishments barring shops would be permitted in orange and green zones, the order stated.