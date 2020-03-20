Kerala Govt Orders to Seal State Borders for Outside Vehicles From Today Evening Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Kerala buses parked at bus terminal. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 20: With the total toll of positive cases of coronavirus in India crossing 200, the Kerala government on Friday ordered that all vehicles will be stopped near Kerala border and will not be allowed to enter the state starting this evening. It also said that no vehicles from the state will also not travel to Kerala from today.

Issuing the order, the Pinarayi Vijayan government said that it has barred the entry of all vehicles in the state and asked the police to seal the state borders to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The government also issued an order that no no vehicles from the state will travel outside from today onwards. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Says Govt Offices Will Work With 25% Attendance.

Earlier, reports arrived that many of the hotels in the state are closing doors due to the unavailability of labourers and decreased business. Stating the reason, hotelliers say that their business has dipped to 40 per cent with online deliveries being affected to a larger extent. However, no orders has been passed to close the hotels in the state.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus, among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. Adding in, the ICMR stated that they have tested 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals for COVID-19 as on 20th March 10 am. With this the total number of positive coronavirus affected people has reached to 206.