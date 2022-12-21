Ludhiana, December 21: A blind murder was solved within 12 hours when the cops here arrested a "killer couple" from Abohar on Monday for the murder of a techie from Rajasthan. Reportedly, the deceased was allured for sex, blackmailed, and duped of Rs. 90,000 before the duo killed him.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Vijendra Singh Chauhan (52), a Sri Ganganagar native who was working in Sri Lanka. The man had come back a fortnight ago to make arrangements for his daughter's wedding. The couple, Rohit Bawari, 26, and Jaishmine Bawari, 24, both Ludhiana natives, lured the man for sex and then blackmailed him before murdering him. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Kills Teenager for Sexually Harassing, Blackmailing Him in Gwalior; Later Dies by Suicide.

The incident came to light when the locals in Purani Abadi saw a body burning on a cart on Sunday morning and alerted the cops. Following this, the police swung into action and found a missing report for a man by his name registered at Sadar police station on Sunday evening. Later, his family members including his son were called in for identification. They identified the man from his legs and wrist, which were left uncharred. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Yash Rastogi, LLB Student Brutally Killed by Gay Friends in Meerut; Police Suspect Blackmail.

The cops searched his phone and found calls and messages that a total of nearly Rs. 90,000 were withdrawn from his account. After roping in technical experts, the cops zeroed in on the couple and detained them. A case under relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the couple.

