Kolkata: 40 Vehicles Damaged After Fire Breaks Out at Service Station; No Injuries Reported

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Kolkata, February 20: A massive fire broke out at a car service station in east Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. The blaze erupted at around 2:30 pm. At least 40 vehicles were reportedly damaged in the fire. There are no reports on any injuries in the fire. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area. After getting the information, eight fire tenders reached the spot. Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at Raja Bazar in Narkeldanga Area.

The blaze was brought under control after one hour. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the blaze spread quickly as there were inflammable materials, such as wires and oil, was stored in the stored. Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Baishakhi Mall Near Salt Lake.

Sujit Bose, state Fire and Emergency Services Minister, told the media house, “The fire was brought under control in around one hour. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.” Fortunately, the fire did not spread to slum located near to the service station.

It is the second incident of fire in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the day, a blaze erupted at a hardware godown in 24 Parganas district. The incident happened in Polerhat Bazar in Kashipur police station area, around 25 km from Kolkata.