Bengaluru, December 12: Ulsoor police on Saturday opened fire at a rowdy after he attacked the police team at Jeevan Bima Nagar. The murder suspect was shot in the knee by an inspector in retaliatory fire, said the police.

As per the report published in TOI, cops were searching for Lohit Kumar alias Rohit for his alleged involvement in the kidnap and murder of Vinay Kumar, an auto-driver and financier in Tamil Nadu, in July. So far, police had arrested 9 people in the case. When police received a piece of information that Lohit would be at Jeevan Bima Nagar, they rushed to the spot to nab him. The cops zeroed in on Lohit and directed him to surrender, but he attacked a constable and sub-inspector. Sensing danger, inspector Harish Kumar fired a round in the air but when that did not deter Lohit, he fired a shot at his left knee. Jammu and Kashmir: Police Officer Shot Dead After Being Mistaken As Militant by Colleague in Kupwara.

As per the reports, Lohit Kumar is a notorious criminal who is facing 17 criminal cases, including murder, kidnap, and robbery. He and his accomplices were arrested on charges of kidnapping former minister Varthur Prakash in December last year.

