Pune, December 18: Influenced by social media, a nine-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in Pune's Kondhwa area. The boy, a class three student, is said to have been inspired by online content, which led to the shocking incident. The assault took place near her residence, where she was alone at the time. Following the assault, the victim confided in her mother, leading to the arrest of the accused.

According to a report by NDTV, the boy, who is known to the victim’s family, had been considered like an elder brother by the girl. The two families have been long-time residents of the same locality, and their children were familiar with one another. The accused allegedly took advantage of the girl’s trust and assaulted her when she was alone near their home. The girl, a preschool student traumatised by the incident, immediately told her mother, prompting the family to alert the police. Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death With Billhook by Cousin Over Relationship With Sister in Charholi, 2 Arrested.

After receiving the complaint, the Kondhwa police quickly registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was interviewed in the presence of a child rights NGO representative to ensure her safety and provide emotional support. The police also gathered evidence from the scene leading to his arrest on December 15. Pune Shocker: Bike Rider Dragged for 2 Kilometres on Bonnet of Car in Pimpri Chinchwad; 3 Booked.

The accused reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation, citing his influence from social media content as the reason for his actions. The accused was detained and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail and directed that his custody be given to his parents. As investigations continue, the case has raised significant concerns about the impact of social media on young individuals and the potential dangers it poses.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

