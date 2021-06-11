Patna, June 11: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President, Lalu Prasad celebrated his 74th birthday at daughter Misa Bharati's residence in New Delhi on Friday. Misa shared the photographs on her Twitter handle.

A blood donation camp was organised in the RJD office on the occasion, while party workers held food programmes for the poor and the deprived.

The RJD supremo cut a cake along with wife Rabri Devi. Sharing the picture Misa Bharti wrote, "Papa se hi jahan hai, papa jahan hai wahan jahan hai. Happy Birthday Papa." Lalu Prasad Yadav 74th Birthday: Misa Bharati Wishes Her Father And RJD Chief, Shares Cake Cutting Pictures.

पापा से ही जहाँ है, पापा जहाँ हैं वहीं जहाँ है! Happy Birthday Papa ji!! pic.twitter.com/p2bqn4LJ6q — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) June 10, 2021

In the pictures shared, Misa and Rabri are seen feeding cake to Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad's elder son and former state health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, also wished his father on his birthday.

Tej Pratap tweeted: "Happy Birthday Papa. May you live long. I love you papa."

There were several posters put up by RJD workers on the streets of Patna wishing Lalu Prasad on his birthday.

