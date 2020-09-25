Mumbai, September 25: In one of the biggest news of today, around 250 farmers' organisations across the country announced a nationwide shutdown today against Farm Bills which were passed by the Rajya Sabha last week.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been diagnosed with dengue. According to a statement by the office of Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia’s blood platelets count is falling. He is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) for coronavirus.

With the Durga Puja festival around the corner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of Durga Puja committees. Following the meeting, Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 50,000 for each Durga Puja committee in West Bengal. There are 28,000 registered Durga Puja committees in the state. She also announced 50 percent rebate in electricity charges on Durga Puja pandals.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to veteran nuclear scientist Dr Sekhar Basu, who died due to the coronavirus disease. Dr Basu was the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.