12 Feb, 07:08 (IST) Qatar Frees 8 Indian Navy Veterans Detained on 'Espionage' Charges In a major diplomatic victory for India, Qatar has released eight former Indian Navy personnel who were detained in the Gulf country in an alleged case of espionage. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement released early on Monday, welcomed the development and said seven of the eight former Indian Navy personnel working for the Al Dahra Global Company, a private firm, returned to India from Qatar.

New Delhi, February 12: Today, all eyes are on Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to prove his majority in a floor test. This comes after his switch to the NDA, leaving behind the mahagathbandhan, an alliance of the RJD, Congress, and Left parties in Bihar.

In anticipation of the crucial test, Congress has relocated their MLAs to Hyderabad, while RJD MLAs have been at former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence since Saturday night. The BJP has moved its MLAs to the Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya, citing training purposes and dismissing any threat of poaching from the opposition. Bihar Floor Test: ‘Everybody is Intact in NDA’, Says HAM Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi Ahead of Trust Vote Tomorrow.

The Bihar Assembly, with a total strength of 243 members, requires a majority mark of 122. The NDA holds a comfortable majority of 128 seats, with BJP having 78, JD(U) 45, Hindustani Awam Morcha 4, and Independent MLA Sumit Singh 1. The Opposition holds 114 seats, with RJD having the highest at 79, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) 12, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2. AIMIM and others hold one seat each. Rozgar Mela 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters to Recruits in Government Departments.

The session will begin with a joint address to the two Houses by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Central Hall, followed by a discussion on the no-confidence notice against the Speaker. Subsequently, the Nitish government will seek a trust vote.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule today. He will distribute over 1,00,000 appointment letters to newly hired individuals across various central government departments via video conferencing. He will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” in New Delhi.

Furthermore, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is set to be launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today. The launch will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth via video conferencing at 1 PM.